Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Sarasota County, Florida today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Sarasota County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

South Plantation High School at St. Thomas Aquinas High School