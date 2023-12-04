The Tampa Bay Lightning, Steven Stamkos included, will play the Dallas Stars on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Stamkos' props versus the Stars? Scroll down for stats and information.

Steven Stamkos vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

1.5 points (Over odds: +175)

1.5 points (Over odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Stamkos Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Stamkos has averaged 16:59 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -15.

In nine of 23 games this year, Stamkos has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 16 of 23 games this season, Stamkos has registered a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

In 13 of 23 games this year, Stamkos has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 36.4% that Stamkos goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Stamkos has an implied probability of 57.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Stamkos Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 61 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +17.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 23 Games 3 24 Points 2 10 Goals 1 14 Assists 1

