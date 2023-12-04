Victor Hedman and the Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Dallas Stars at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023. Prop bets for Hedman in that upcoming Lightning-Stars game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Victor Hedman vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Hedman Season Stats Insights

Hedman has averaged 23:56 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

In five of 25 games this year, Hedman has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 17 of 25 games this year, Hedman has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

In 16 of 25 games this year, Hedman has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Hedman has an implied probability of 59.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 52.4% of Hedman going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hedman Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 61 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +17.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 25 Games 3 25 Points 2 5 Goals 1 20 Assists 1

