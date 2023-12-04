Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Zay Jones has a favorable matchup in Week 13 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), facing the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals are conceding the seventh-most passing yards in the league, 249.6 per game.

Jones has caught 13 passes on 25 targets for 108 yards and two scores. He averages 21.6 yards per game.

Jones vs. the Bengals

Jones vs the Bengals (since 2021): 2 GP / 40.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 40.5 REC YPG / REC TD Five players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Cincinnati in the 2023 season.

13 players have caught a TD pass against the Bengals this year.

Cincinnati has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 249.6 passing yards per game allowed by the Bengals defense makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.

The Bengals' defense ranks ninth in the NFL by allowing 1.2 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (13 total passing TDs).

Zay Jones Receiving Props vs. the Bengals

Receiving Yards: 28.5 (-115)

Jones Receiving Insights

Jones has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in one of four games (25.0%).

Jones has 6.6% of his team's target share (25 targets on 377 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 25 times this season, averaging 4.3 yards per target.

Jones has made two touchdown catches this year in five games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has 8.3% of his team's 24 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

Jones has been targeted seven times in the red zone (21.9% of his team's 32 red zone pass attempts).

Jones' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Texans 11/26/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/19/2023 Week 11 4 TAR / 4 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 3 REC / 23 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 9/17/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 9/10/2023 Week 1 7 TAR / 5 REC / 55 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

