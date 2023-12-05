Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Alachua County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Alachua County, Florida? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Alachua County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Francis Catholic High School at Bell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Bell, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastside High School at P.K. Yonge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
