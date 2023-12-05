A pair of streaking squads meet when the No. 11 Florida Atlantic Owls (7-1) visit the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET. The Owls are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Fighting Illini, who have won four in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

The Owls are shooting 50.7% from the field this season, 16.8 percentage points higher than the 33.9% the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.

Florida Atlantic is 7-0 when it shoots better than 33.9% from the field.

The Owls are the 89th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini sit at first.

The Owls score 25.3 more points per game (83.9) than the Fighting Illini allow (58.6).

Florida Atlantic is 7-0 when scoring more than 58.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Illinois Stats Insights

The Fighting Illini's 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Owls have given up to their opponents (40.6%).

This season, Illinois has a 6-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.6% from the field.

The Owls are the rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini rank 32nd.

The Fighting Illini's 77.6 points per game are 10.5 more points than the 67.1 the Owls allow to opponents.

Illinois is 6-1 when allowing fewer than 83.9 points.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Florida Atlantic averaged 82.1 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 75.9 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Owls surrendered 64.2 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 67.5.

At home, Florida Atlantic sunk 0.5 more treys per game (10.4) than when playing on the road (9.9). However, it owned a worse three-point percentage at home (37.7%) compared to when playing on the road (38%).

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Illinois scored 7.5 more points per game at home (77.5) than away (70).

The Fighting Illini allowed 62.1 points per game at home last season, and 69.8 on the road.

At home, Illinois drained 8 treys per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged on the road (6.5). Illinois' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.3%) than on the road (27.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/26/2023 Virginia Tech W 84-50 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/30/2023 Liberty W 83-58 FAU Arena 12/2/2023 Charleston (SC) W 90-74 FAU Arena 12/5/2023 Illinois - Madison Square Garden 12/13/2023 Florida International - FAU Arena 12/16/2023 Saint Bonaventure - MassMutual Center

Illinois Upcoming Schedule