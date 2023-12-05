How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A pair of streaking squads meet when the No. 11 Florida Atlantic Owls (7-1) visit the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET. The Owls are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Fighting Illini, who have won four in a row.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Florida Atlantic Stats Insights
- The Owls are shooting 50.7% from the field this season, 16.8 percentage points higher than the 33.9% the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.
- Florida Atlantic is 7-0 when it shoots better than 33.9% from the field.
- The Owls are the 89th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini sit at first.
- The Owls score 25.3 more points per game (83.9) than the Fighting Illini allow (58.6).
- Florida Atlantic is 7-0 when scoring more than 58.6 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Illinois Stats Insights
- The Fighting Illini's 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Owls have given up to their opponents (40.6%).
- This season, Illinois has a 6-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.6% from the field.
- The Owls are the rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini rank 32nd.
- The Fighting Illini's 77.6 points per game are 10.5 more points than the 67.1 the Owls allow to opponents.
- Illinois is 6-1 when allowing fewer than 83.9 points.
Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Florida Atlantic averaged 82.1 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 75.9 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Owls surrendered 64.2 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 67.5.
- At home, Florida Atlantic sunk 0.5 more treys per game (10.4) than when playing on the road (9.9). However, it owned a worse three-point percentage at home (37.7%) compared to when playing on the road (38%).
Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Illinois scored 7.5 more points per game at home (77.5) than away (70).
- The Fighting Illini allowed 62.1 points per game at home last season, and 69.8 on the road.
- At home, Illinois drained 8 treys per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged on the road (6.5). Illinois' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.3%) than on the road (27.9%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Virginia Tech
|W 84-50
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/30/2023
|Liberty
|W 83-58
|FAU Arena
|12/2/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|W 90-74
|FAU Arena
|12/5/2023
|Illinois
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|12/13/2023
|Florida International
|-
|FAU Arena
|12/16/2023
|Saint Bonaventure
|-
|MassMutual Center
Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Southern
|W 88-60
|State Farm Center
|11/24/2023
|Western Illinois
|W 84-52
|State Farm Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Rutgers
|W 76-58
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|12/5/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|12/9/2023
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/17/2023
|Colgate
|-
|State Farm Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.