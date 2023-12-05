A pair of hot squads hit the court when the No. 11 Florida Atlantic Owls (7-1) visit the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET. The Owls are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Fighting Illini, winners of four in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

The Owls are shooting 50.7% from the field this season, 16.8 percentage points higher than the 33.9% the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.

In games Florida Atlantic shoots higher than 33.9% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.

The Owls are the 89th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini rank first.

The Owls score 25.3 more points per game (83.9) than the Fighting Illini allow (58.6).

Florida Atlantic is 7-0 when scoring more than 58.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Illinois Stats Insights

The Fighting Illini's 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Owls have given up to their opponents (40.6%).

Illinois has put together a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.6% from the field.

The Fighting Illini are the first-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls sit at 158th.

The Fighting Illini put up 10.5 more points per game (77.6) than the Owls allow (67.1).

When Illinois gives up fewer than 83.9 points, it is 6-1.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Florida Atlantic put up 82.1 points per game last year at home, which was 6.2 more points than it averaged in road games (75.9).

In 2022-23, the Owls gave up 64.2 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 67.5.

In home games, Florida Atlantic sunk 0.5 more treys per game (10.4) than on the road (9.9). However, it had a worse three-point percentage at home (37.7%) compared to in road games (38%).

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Illinois scored 77.5 points per game at home last season, and 70 on the road.

At home, the Fighting Illini gave up 62.1 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than they allowed away (69.8).

Illinois knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8 per game) than on the road (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.3%) than on the road (27.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/26/2023 Virginia Tech W 84-50 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/30/2023 Liberty W 83-58 FAU Arena 12/2/2023 Charleston (SC) W 90-74 FAU Arena 12/5/2023 Illinois - Madison Square Garden 12/13/2023 Florida International - FAU Arena 12/16/2023 Saint Bonaventure - MassMutual Center

Illinois Upcoming Schedule