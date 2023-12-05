How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The No. 11 Florida Atlantic Owls (7-1) will look to build on a five-game win streak when they visit the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The Fighting Illini have won four games in a row.
Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: ESPN
Florida Atlantic Stats Insights
- The Owls are shooting 50.7% from the field this season, 16.8 percentage points higher than the 33.9% the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.
- In games Florida Atlantic shoots better than 33.9% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
- The Owls are the 89th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini rank first.
- The Owls score 25.3 more points per game (83.9) than the Fighting Illini allow (58.6).
- Florida Atlantic has a 7-0 record when putting up more than 58.6 points.
Illinois Stats Insights
- The Fighting Illini are shooting 46.5% from the field, 5.9% higher than the 40.6% the Owls' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Illinois has a 6-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.6% from the field.
- The Owls are the rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini rank 32nd.
- The Fighting Illini put up an average of 77.6 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 67.1 the Owls give up.
- Illinois is 6-1 when giving up fewer than 83.9 points.
Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Florida Atlantic fared better in home games last year, scoring 82.1 points per game, compared to 75.9 per game in away games.
- When playing at home, the Owls surrendered 3.3 fewer points per game (64.2) than in away games (67.5).
- Florida Atlantic made 10.4 treys per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged in away games (9.9). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 37.7% when playing at home and 38% on the road.
Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Illinois averaged 77.5 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 70.
- At home, the Fighting Illini gave up 62.1 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than they allowed away (69.8).
- Beyond the arc, Illinois sunk fewer trifectas on the road (6.5 per game) than at home (8) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (27.9%) than at home (31.3%) too.
Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Virginia Tech
|W 84-50
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/30/2023
|Liberty
|W 83-58
|FAU Arena
|12/2/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|W 90-74
|FAU Arena
|12/5/2023
|Illinois
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|12/13/2023
|Florida International
|-
|FAU Arena
|12/16/2023
|Saint Bonaventure
|-
|MassMutual Center
Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Southern
|W 88-60
|State Farm Center
|11/24/2023
|Western Illinois
|W 84-52
|State Farm Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Rutgers
|W 76-58
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|12/5/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|12/9/2023
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/17/2023
|Colgate
|-
|State Farm Center
