The No. 11 Florida Atlantic Owls (7-1) will look to build on a five-game win streak when they visit the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The Fighting Illini have won four games in a row.

Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

The Owls are shooting 50.7% from the field this season, 16.8 percentage points higher than the 33.9% the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.

In games Florida Atlantic shoots better than 33.9% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.

The Owls are the 89th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini rank first.

The Owls score 25.3 more points per game (83.9) than the Fighting Illini allow (58.6).

Florida Atlantic has a 7-0 record when putting up more than 58.6 points.

Illinois Stats Insights

The Fighting Illini are shooting 46.5% from the field, 5.9% higher than the 40.6% the Owls' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Illinois has a 6-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.6% from the field.

The Owls are the rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini rank 32nd.

The Fighting Illini put up an average of 77.6 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 67.1 the Owls give up.

Illinois is 6-1 when giving up fewer than 83.9 points.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Florida Atlantic fared better in home games last year, scoring 82.1 points per game, compared to 75.9 per game in away games.

When playing at home, the Owls surrendered 3.3 fewer points per game (64.2) than in away games (67.5).

Florida Atlantic made 10.4 treys per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged in away games (9.9). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 37.7% when playing at home and 38% on the road.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Illinois averaged 77.5 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 70.

At home, the Fighting Illini gave up 62.1 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than they allowed away (69.8).

Beyond the arc, Illinois sunk fewer trifectas on the road (6.5 per game) than at home (8) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (27.9%) than at home (31.3%) too.

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/26/2023 Virginia Tech W 84-50 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/30/2023 Liberty W 83-58 FAU Arena 12/2/2023 Charleston (SC) W 90-74 FAU Arena 12/5/2023 Illinois - Madison Square Garden 12/13/2023 Florida International - FAU Arena 12/16/2023 Saint Bonaventure - MassMutual Center

Illinois Upcoming Schedule