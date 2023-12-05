How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The No. 11 Florida Atlantic Owls (7-1) will try to continue a five-game winning run when they visit the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The Fighting Illini have taken four games in a row.
Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: ESPN
Florida Atlantic Stats Insights
- The Owls are shooting 50.7% from the field this season, 16.8 percentage points higher than the 33.9% the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.
- Florida Atlantic has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 33.9% from the field.
- The Owls are the 89th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Illini sit at first.
- The Owls average 83.9 points per game, 25.3 more points than the 58.6 the Fighting Illini allow.
- Florida Atlantic is 7-0 when scoring more than 58.6 points.
Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Florida Atlantic played better when playing at home last season, posting 82.1 points per game, compared to 75.9 per game in road games.
- The Owls surrendered 64.2 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 67.5 on the road.
- Florida Atlantic averaged 10.4 threes per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged when playing on the road (9.9). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 37.7% in home games and 38% on the road.
Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Virginia Tech
|W 84-50
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/30/2023
|Liberty
|W 83-58
|FAU Arena
|12/2/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|W 90-74
|FAU Arena
|12/5/2023
|Illinois
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|12/13/2023
|Florida International
|-
|FAU Arena
|12/16/2023
|Saint Bonaventure
|-
|MassMutual Center
