The No. 11 Florida Atlantic Owls (7-1) will try to continue a five-game winning run when they visit the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The Fighting Illini have taken four games in a row.

Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: ESPN
Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

  • The Owls are shooting 50.7% from the field this season, 16.8 percentage points higher than the 33.9% the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.
  • Florida Atlantic has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 33.9% from the field.
  • The Owls are the 89th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Illini sit at first.
  • The Owls average 83.9 points per game, 25.3 more points than the 58.6 the Fighting Illini allow.
  • Florida Atlantic is 7-0 when scoring more than 58.6 points.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Florida Atlantic played better when playing at home last season, posting 82.1 points per game, compared to 75.9 per game in road games.
  • The Owls surrendered 64.2 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 67.5 on the road.
  • Florida Atlantic averaged 10.4 threes per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged when playing on the road (9.9). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 37.7% in home games and 38% on the road.

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Virginia Tech W 84-50 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/30/2023 Liberty W 83-58 FAU Arena
12/2/2023 Charleston (SC) W 90-74 FAU Arena
12/5/2023 Illinois - Madison Square Garden
12/13/2023 Florida International - FAU Arena
12/16/2023 Saint Bonaventure - MassMutual Center

