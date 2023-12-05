A pair of hot squads meet when the Florida Atlantic Owls (7-1) visit the Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET. The Owls are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Fighting Illini, who have won four in a row.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois matchup in this article.

Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Atlantic Moneyline Illinois Moneyline BetMGM Florida Atlantic (-2.5) 147.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Florida Atlantic (-2.5) 147.5 -140 +116 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Betting Trends

Florida Atlantic has covered six times in eight matchups with a spread this season.

A total of four out of the Owls' eight games this season have hit the over.

Illinois has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

Games featuring the Fighting Illini have gone over the point total just once this season.

Florida Atlantic Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 Florida Atlantic is 25th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (seventh-best).

The implied probability of Florida Atlantic winning the national championship, based on its +5000 moneyline odds, is 2%.

