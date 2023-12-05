Tuesday's contest at Madison Square Garden has the No. 11 Florida Atlantic Owls (7-1) going head to head against the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) at 6:30 PM ET (on December 5). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 73-72 win for Florida Atlantic, so it should be a competitive matchup.

According to our computer prediction, Illinois is projected to cover the spread (2.5) against Florida Atlantic. The two sides are expected to fall short of the 147.5 over/under.

Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Line: Florida Atlantic -2.5

Florida Atlantic -2.5 Point Total: 147.5

Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 73, Illinois 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois

Pick ATS: Illinois (+2.5)



Illinois (+2.5) Pick OU: Under (147.5)



Florida Atlantic has put together a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Illinois is 2-4-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Owls are 4-4-0 and the Fighting Illini are 1-5-0. The teams score an average of 161.5 points per game, 14.0 more points than this matchup's total.

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights

The Owls outscore opponents by 16.8 points per game (scoring 83.9 points per game to rank 36th in college basketball while allowing 67.1 per outing to rank 96th in college basketball) and have a +134 scoring differential overall.

Florida Atlantic ranks 89th in college basketball at 35.4 rebounds per game. That's 5.9 more than the 29.5 its opponents average.

Florida Atlantic makes 8.9 three-pointers per game (67th in college basketball), 1.9 more than its opponents (7). It is shooting 38.4% from deep (37th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 32%.

The Owls average 107 points per 100 possessions on offense (16th in college basketball), and give up 85.6 points per 100 possessions (88th in college basketball).

Florida Atlantic has committed 1.8 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.3 (66th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.1 (185th in college basketball).

Illinois Performance Insights

The Fighting Illini have a +133 scoring differential, topping opponents by 19.0 points per game. They're putting up 77.6 points per game, 125th in college basketball, and are allowing 58.6 per outing to rank seventh in college basketball.

Illinois is first in the country at 45.3 rebounds per game. That's 14.2 more than the 31.1 its opponents average.

Illinois makes 8.3 three-pointers per game (105th in college basketball) while shooting 32.8% from deep (195th in college basketball). It is making 3.2 more threes than its opponents, who drain 5.1 per game at 27.9%.

Illinois has lost the turnover battle by four per game, committing 12.7 (242nd in college basketball) while forcing 8.7 (352nd in college basketball).

