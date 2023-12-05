Tuesday's game between the No. 11 Florida Atlantic Owls (7-1) and No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) squaring off at Madison Square Garden has a projected final score of 73-72 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Florida Atlantic, so expect a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 6:30 PM ET on December 5.

According to our computer prediction, Illinois is a good bet to cover the point spread, which currently sits at 2.5. The two teams are projected to fall short of the 146.5 over/under.

Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Line: Florida Atlantic -2.5

Florida Atlantic -2.5 Point Total: 146.5

146.5 Moneyline (To Win): Florida Atlantic -140, Illinois +115

Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 73, Illinois 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois

Pick ATS: Illinois (+2.5)



Illinois (+2.5) Pick OU: Under (146.5)



Florida Atlantic is 6-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Illinois' 2-4-0 ATS record. The Owls have gone over the point total in four games, while Fighting Illini games have gone over one time. The two teams average 161.5 points per game, 15.0 more points than this matchup's total.

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights

The Owls' +134 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 83.9 points per game (36th in college basketball) while giving up 67.1 per outing (96th in college basketball).

Florida Atlantic ranks 89th in the country at 35.4 rebounds per game. That's 5.9 more than the 29.5 its opponents average.

Florida Atlantic makes 8.9 three-pointers per game (67th in college basketball) while shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc (37th in college basketball). It is making 1.9 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 7 per game while shooting 32%.

The Owls rank 16th in college basketball by averaging 107 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 88th in college basketball, allowing 85.6 points per 100 possessions.

Florida Atlantic has committed 1.8 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.3 (66th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.1 (185th in college basketball).

Illinois Performance Insights

The Fighting Illini have a +133 scoring differential, topping opponents by 19.0 points per game. They're putting up 77.6 points per game, 125th in college basketball, and are giving up 58.6 per contest to rank seventh in college basketball.

Illinois averages 45.3 rebounds per game (first in college basketball) while allowing 31.1 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 14.2 boards per game.

Illinois hits 8.3 three-pointers per game (105th in college basketball), 3.2 more than its opponents. It shoots 32.8% from deep (195th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 27.9%.

Illinois has come up short in the turnover battle by four per game, committing 12.7 (242nd in college basketball) while forcing 8.7 (352nd in college basketball).

