The No. 11 Florida Atlantic Owls (7-1) bring a five-game winning streak into a road matchup with the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1), who have won four straight. The Fighting Illini are underdogs by just 2.5 points in the contest, which tips at 6:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The matchup's over/under is set at 146.5.

Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida Atlantic -2.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida Atlantic Betting Records & Stats

Florida Atlantic and its opponents have scored more than 146.5 points in four of eight games this season.

The average total in Florida Atlantic's matchups this year is 151, 4.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The Owls' ATS record is 6-2-0 this season.

This season, Florida Atlantic has been listed as the favorite in five games and won them all.

The Owls have entered five games this season favored by -140 or more, and won each of those games.

Florida Atlantic has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida Atlantic 4 50% 83.9 161.5 67.1 125.7 147.4 Illinois 2 33.3% 77.6 161.5 58.6 125.7 145.8

Additional Florida Atlantic Insights & Trends

The Owls score 25.3 more points per game (83.9) than the Fighting Illini allow (58.6).

When Florida Atlantic scores more than 58.6 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida Atlantic 6-2-0 5-2 4-4-0 Illinois 2-4-0 0-0 1-5-0

Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida Atlantic Illinois 17-0 Home Record 15-2 11-3 Away Record 3-7 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 82.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.5 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

