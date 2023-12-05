The Merrimack Warriors (4-5) are heavy, 20.5-point underdogs against the Florida Gators (4-3) at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The matchup has an over/under of 149.5.

Florida vs. Merrimack Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida -20.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida Betting Records & Stats

Florida's seven games this season have gone over this contest's total of 149.5 points six times.

Florida has an average total of 159.9 in its contests this year, 10.4 more points than this game's over/under.

The Gators are 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

Florida (2-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 28.6% of the time, 58.9% less often than Merrimack (7-1-0) this year.

Florida vs. Merrimack Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida 6 85.7% 84.1 155.1 75.7 146.3 149.5 Merrimack 2 25% 71.0 155.1 70.6 146.3 134.9

Additional Florida Insights & Trends

The Gators average 13.5 more points per game (84.1) than the Warriors allow (70.6).

Florida is 2-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when scoring more than 70.6 points.

Florida vs. Merrimack Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 20.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida 2-4-0 0-1 6-1-0 Merrimack 7-1-0 1-0 4-4-0

Florida vs. Merrimack Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida Merrimack 10-6 Home Record 10-6 4-7 Away Record 8-8 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 64.9 64.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.9 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

