Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Highlands County, Florida? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Highlands County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sebring HS at Discovery High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5

6:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Lake Alfred, FL

Lake Alfred, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Placid High School at LaBelle High School