Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Miami-Dade County, Florida? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Miami-Dade County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Riviera Prep HS at Christopher Columbus High School

Game Time: 7:25 PM ET on December 5

7:25 PM ET on December 5 Location: Miami, FL

Miami, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Hebrew Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Miami Beach, FL

Miami Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Felix Varela Senior High School