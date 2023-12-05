Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Orange County, Florida today, we've got the information.
Orange County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Timber Creek High School at Boone High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Mary High School at Colonial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harmony High School at Orlando Christian Prep HS
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Cloud HS at Dr. Phillips High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at West Orange High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Winter Garden, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Apopka High School at Altamonte Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Altamonte Springs, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Foundation Academy at Liberty High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Kissimmee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Titusville High School at University High School - Orlando
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Olympia High School at Osceola High School - Kissimmee
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Kissimmee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Gibson High School at The First Academy
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
