Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pinellas County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
In Pinellas County, Florida, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Pinellas County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northside Christian School at Cambridge Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Indian Rocks Christian School at Admiral Farragut Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Tampa Christian Academy at Lakeside Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Clearwater, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palm Harbor University HS at Sunlake High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Land O Lakes, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tampa Preparatory School at Dunedin High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Dunedin, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
