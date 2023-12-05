How to Watch Stetson vs. Charlotte on TV or Live Stream - December 5
The Stetson Hatters (5-3) battle the Charlotte 49ers (4-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Dale F. Halton Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Stetson vs. Charlotte Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
Stetson Stats Insights
- The Hatters have shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, six percentage points higher than the 40.4% shooting opponents of the 49ers have averaged.
- Stetson is 5-2 when it shoots better than 40.4% from the field.
- The 49ers are the rebounding team in the country, the Hatters rank 125th.
- The Hatters score 13.2 more points per game (75.1) than the 49ers give up to opponents (61.9).
- When it scores more than 61.9 points, Stetson is 5-0.
Stetson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Stetson averaged 12 more points per game at home (83.9) than on the road (71.9).
- The Hatters gave up fewer points at home (69.8 per game) than on the road (76.8) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Stetson made fewer 3-pointers away (9.8 per game) than at home (10.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (38%) than at home (39.8%) as well.
Stetson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ UCF
|W 85-82
|Addition Financial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Coastal Georgia
|W 94-49
|Edmunds Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Chicago State
|L 77-54
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Charlotte
|-
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|12/10/2023
|Johnson (FL)
|-
|Edmunds Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Omaha
|-
|Baxter Arena
