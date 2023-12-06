When the Tampa Bay Lightning face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Austin Watson score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Austin Watson score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Watson stats and insights

In one of 13 games this season, Watson scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Penguins this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Watson has no points on the power play.

He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.3 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have given up 62 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 14.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Watson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 8:02 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 9:33 Away L 8-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 6:12 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 4:01 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 6:38 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 5:22 Home W 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 6:46 Home W 6-4 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 7:19 Away W 4-2 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 8:55 Home L 4-0 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 3:30 Away L 6-5 OT

Lightning vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

