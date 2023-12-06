Cole Anthony and the Orlando Magic take the court versus the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Anthony, in his last game (December 2 loss against the Nets), put up 20 points and six rebounds.

With prop bets available for Anthony, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Cole Anthony Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 15.2 17.2 Rebounds 4.5 4.6 5.1 Assists 3.5 3.6 4.4 PRA -- 23.4 26.7 PR -- 19.8 22.3 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.5



Cole Anthony Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Anthony has taken 11.1 shots per game this season and made 4.9 per game, which account for 12.8% and 11.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 13.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.5 per game.

The Magic average the eighth-most possessions per game with 103.2. His opponents, the Cavaliers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th with 100.8 possessions per contest.

The Cavaliers give up 111.2 points per game, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Cavaliers are 18th in the NBA, conceding 44.3 rebounds per game.

Allowing 25 assists per game, the Cavaliers are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Cavaliers give up 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest, 14th-ranked in the NBA.

Cole Anthony vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/4/2023 26 15 4 5 1 0 1 12/2/2022 29 19 6 3 3 1 3 10/26/2022 32 9 5 5 1 1 0

