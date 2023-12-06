If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Duval County, Florida, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Duval County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Seacoast Christian HS at St. Joseph Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 6

7:00 PM ET on December 6 Location: St. Augustine, FL

St. Augustine, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

North Florida Educational Institute at San Jose Prep

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 6

7:00 PM ET on December 6 Location: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Atlantic Coast High School at Creekside High School