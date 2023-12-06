The Florida A&M Rattlers (0-5) will attempt to stop a three-game road losing skid at the Presbyterian Blue Hose (6-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Florida A&M vs. Presbyterian Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina

Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Florida A&M Stats Insights

The Rattlers are shooting 38.3% from the field, two% lower than the 40.3% the Blue Hose's opponents have shot this season.

Florida A&M is 0-2 when it shoots better than 40.3% from the field.

The Rattlers are the 218th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Hose sit at 310th.

The Rattlers score an average of 63 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 71.1 the Blue Hose give up to opponents.

Florida A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Florida A&M averaged 2.4 more points per game at home (60.1) than away (57.7).

The Rattlers allowed fewer points at home (62.6 per game) than away (74.5) last season.

Beyond the arc, Florida A&M made fewer trifectas on the road (5.6 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (31.2%) than at home (31.6%) too.

Florida A&M Upcoming Schedule