The Florida A&M Rattlers (0-5) travel to face the Presbyterian Blue Hose (6-3) after dropping three road games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Presbyterian vs. Florida A&M matchup in this article.

Florida A&M vs. Presbyterian Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina

Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida A&M vs. Presbyterian Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Florida A&M vs. Presbyterian Betting Trends

Florida A&M has covered once in four chances against the spread this season.

The Rattlers have been an underdog by 9.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Presbyterian has covered five times in eight chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, five out of the Blue Hose's eight games have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.