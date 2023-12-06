The Florida A&M Rattlers (0-5) are underdogs (by 9.5 points) to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Presbyterian Blue Hose (6-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The over/under is 136.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Florida A&M vs. Presbyterian Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Clinton, South Carolina

Clinton, South Carolina Venue: Templeton Physical Education Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Presbyterian -9.5 136.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rattlers Betting Records & Stats

Florida A&M has combined with its opponent to score more than 136.5 points just twice this season.

The average over/under for Florida A&M's contests this season is 149.8, 13.3 more points than this game's point total.

Florida A&M are 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

Florida A&M was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Rattlers have been at least a +340 moneyline underdog three times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Florida A&M has a 22.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Florida A&M vs. Presbyterian Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Presbyterian 6 75% 77.0 140 71.1 157.9 141.3 Florida A&M 2 50% 63.0 140 86.8 157.9 141.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Florida A&M Insights & Trends

The Rattlers score an average of 63.0 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 71.1 the Blue Hose give up.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Florida A&M vs. Presbyterian Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Presbyterian 5-3-0 0-0 5-3-0 Florida A&M 1-2-0 1-2 2-2-0

Florida A&M vs. Presbyterian Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Presbyterian Florida A&M 5-9 Home Record 4-7 0-15 Away Record 3-15 7-4-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 3-12-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 60.1 57.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 57.7 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.