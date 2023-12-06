The Brooklyn Nets (10-9) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (9-10) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Hawks vs. Nets Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and YES

BSSE and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Nets Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 120 - Nets 118

Hawks vs Nets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Nets

Pick ATS: Nets (+ 4.5)

Nets (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-1.3)

Hawks (-1.3) Pick OU: Under (241.5)



Under (241.5) Computer Predicted Total: 238.3

The Nets' .737 ATS win percentage (14-5-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks' .263 mark (5-14-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Atlanta covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 33.3% of the time. That's less often than Brooklyn covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (71.4%).

Atlanta's games have gone over the total 63.2% of the time this season (12 out of 19), which is more often than Brooklyn's games have (11 out of 19).

The Hawks have a .600 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (6-4) this season, better than the .273 winning percentage for the Nets as a moneyline underdog (3-8).

Hawks Performance Insights

Because of the Hawks' defensive struggles this year, ranking fourth-worst in the NBA with 122.8 points allowed per game, they've been forced to count on their offense, which ranks second-best in the league posting 123.2 points per game.

Atlanta is pulling down 44.2 rebounds per game (12th-ranked in league). It is allowing 44.1 rebounds per contest (14th-ranked).

The Hawks rank 20th in the NBA with 25.4 dimes per game.

Atlanta ranks third-best in the NBA by forcing 15.6 turnovers per game. It ranks 20th in the league by committing 13.8 turnovers per contest.

With 13.9 threes per game, the Hawks rank eighth in the NBA. They have a 37.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks ninth in the league.

