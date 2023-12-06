The Jacksonville Dolphins (6-2) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when visiting the UCF Knights (5-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Jacksonville vs. UCF Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN+

Jacksonville Stats Insights

The Dolphins are shooting 47.6% from the field, 7% higher than the 40.6% the Knights' opponents have shot this season.

Jacksonville is 6-0 when it shoots better than 40.6% from the field.

The Knights are the rebounding team in the country, the Dolphins rank 138th.

The Dolphins average 7.7 more points per game (77.3) than the Knights allow (69.6).

When it scores more than 69.6 points, Jacksonville is 5-0.

Jacksonville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Jacksonville scored 66 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 61.2.

The Dolphins gave up 57.7 points per game at home last season, and 66.6 on the road.

Jacksonville drained fewer 3-pointers at home (6.8 per game) than away (6.9) last season. It had the same 3-point percentage at home and on the road (34%).

Jacksonville Upcoming Schedule