The Jacksonville Dolphins (2-2) will meet the UCF Knights (4-1) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Jacksonville vs. UCF Game Information

Jacksonville Top Players (2022-23)

Kevion Nolan: 13 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

13 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Jordan Davis: 9.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Gyasi Powell: 9.4 PTS, 4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Osayi Osifo: 7.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Mike Marsh: 10.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

UCF Players to Watch

Jaylin Sellers: 19.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

19.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Ibrahima Diallo: 8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 1 STL, 3 BLK

8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 1 STL, 3 BLK Darius Johnson: 13.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0 BLK

13.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0 BLK Shemarri Allen: 5.6 PTS, 4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

5.6 PTS, 4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Omar Payne: 5.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK

Jacksonville vs. UCF Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UCF Rank UCF AVG Jacksonville AVG Jacksonville Rank 182nd 71.5 Points Scored 63.3 345th 48th 65.5 Points Allowed 62.6 18th 201st 31.4 Rebounds 30.7 248th 60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 6.5 325th 49th 8.7 3pt Made 6.9 229th 117th 13.8 Assists 13 179th 224th 12.3 Turnovers 10.9 84th

