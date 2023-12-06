The Orlando Magic, Jalen Suggs included, face off versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his previous game, a 129-101 loss against the Nets, Suggs tallied seven points.

With prop bets available for Suggs, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jalen Suggs Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 12.8 13.2 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 2.8 Assists 2.5 2.7 2.7 PRA -- 19.1 18.7 PR -- 16.4 16 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Suggs's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jalen Suggs Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, Suggs has made 4.4 shots per game, which accounts for 10.2% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 1.6 threes per game, or 14.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Suggs' opponents, the Cavaliers, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 100.8 possessions per game, while his Magic average 103.2 per game, eighth-highest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Cavaliers are ranked eighth in the NBA, conceding 111.2 points per game.

On the glass, the Cavaliers have allowed 44.3 rebounds per contest, which puts them 18th in the league.

Conceding 25 assists per contest, the Cavaliers are the ninth-ranked team in the league.

The Cavaliers allow 12.5 made 3-pointers per game, 14th-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jalen Suggs vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/6/2023 24 22 5 4 5 1 0 4/4/2023 24 8 1 1 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.