How to Watch the Lightning vs. Penguins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning (11-10-5) will host the Pittsburgh Penguins (11-10-3) on Wednesday, with the Lightning coming off a win and the Penguins off a defeat.
You can turn on BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ to watch as the Lightning and the Penguins meet.
Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Lightning vs. Penguins Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Lightning
|Penguins
|4-2 PIT
Lightning Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Lightning are giving up 93 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 31st in league action.
- The Lightning's 87 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- In their past 10 games, the Lightning have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Lightning have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) during that span.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|25
|16
|26
|42
|32
|19
|0%
|Brayden Point
|26
|12
|18
|30
|10
|8
|44.3%
|Steven Stamkos
|24
|10
|15
|25
|10
|3
|50.9%
|Victor Hedman
|26
|5
|20
|25
|18
|5
|-
|Brandon Hagel
|26
|10
|13
|23
|14
|7
|50%
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins' total of 62 goals conceded (2.6 per game) is fifth in the league.
- The Penguins have 73 goals this season (3.0 per game), 18th in the league.
- In the past 10 games, the Penguins have claimed 50.0% of the possible points with a 3-4-3 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Penguins have allowed 2.4 goals per game (24 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.2 goals-per-game average (22 total) over that stretch.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jake Guentzel
|24
|9
|19
|28
|12
|10
|20%
|Sidney Crosby
|24
|15
|11
|26
|20
|19
|59.4%
|Evgeni Malkin
|24
|10
|11
|21
|27
|24
|48.7%
|Bryan Rust
|21
|10
|10
|20
|11
|13
|100%
|Erik Karlsson
|24
|6
|13
|19
|15
|13
|-
