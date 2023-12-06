The Cleveland Cavaliers (11-9) square off against the Orlando Magic (14-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The matchup airs on BSOH and BSFL.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Magic vs. Cavaliers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Magic vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSFL

BSOH and BSFL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Magic vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Magic vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Magic vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers average 110.8 points per game (25th in the league) while allowing 111.2 per contest (eighth in the NBA). They have a -7 scoring differential overall.

The Magic's +86 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 114.3 points per game (15th in NBA) while giving up 110 per outing (sixth in league).

These teams rack up 225.1 points per game between them, 2.6 more than this game's over/under.

Combined, these teams give up 221.2 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Cleveland has put together an 8-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

Orlando is 15-5-0 ATS this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Magic and Cavaliers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Magic +12500 +5000 - Cavaliers +2500 +1300 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.