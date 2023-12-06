Check out the injury report for the Orlando Magic (14-6), which currently has two players listed on it, as the Magic ready for their matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers (11-9) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday, December 6 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Magic's most recent outing on Saturday ended in a 129-101 loss to the Nets. Cole Anthony put up 20 points, five rebounds and one assist for the Magic.

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Markelle Fultz PG Out Knee 11.4 3.4 4 Wendell Carter Jr. C Out Hand 9.4 8.6 1.6

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Cavaliers Injuries: Dean Wade: Questionable (Ankle), Caris LeVert: Questionable (Knee), Ricky Rubio: Out (Personal), Ty Jerome: Out (Ankle)

Magic vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and BSFL

