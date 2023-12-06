Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Miami-Dade County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Miami-Dade County, Florida today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Miami-Dade County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Hebrew Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Miami Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Mater Lakes Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Miami, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
