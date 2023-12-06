The No. 15 Miami Hurricanes (6-1) will be attempting to continue a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the Long Island Sharks (1-6) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Watsco Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Miami (FL) vs. LIU Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: ACC Network Extra

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Miami (FL) Stats Insights

This season, the Hurricanes have a 50.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Sharks' opponents have hit.

In games Miami (FL) shoots higher than 44.4% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.

The Hurricanes are the 207th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Sharks rank 335th.

The Hurricanes record 82.9 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 77 the Sharks give up.

Miami (FL) has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 77 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Miami (FL) averaged 83.4 points per game at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 75.2 points per contest.

The Hurricanes ceded 72.9 points per game when playing at home, compared to 69 in road games.

When playing at home, Miami (FL) averaged 1.1 more treys per game (8.3) than away from home (7.2). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (39.3%) compared to when playing on the road (35.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule