The Miami Hurricanes (5-0) will play the Long Island Sharks (0-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This contest is available via ACC Network Extra.

Miami (FL) vs. LIU Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

Miami (FL) Players to Watch

Norchad Omier: 15.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

15.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 1.0 BLK Matthew Cleveland: 16.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

16.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Nijel Pack: 16.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Wooga Poplar: 18.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

18.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Bensley Joseph: 11.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 1.2 BLK

LIU Top Players (2022-23)

Jacob Johnson: 10.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK R.J. Greene: 9.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Marko Maletic: 15.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Tre Wood: 7.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK C.J. Delancy: 5.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

Miami (FL) vs. LIU Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Miami (FL) Rank Miami (FL) AVG LIU AVG LIU Rank 25th 79.1 Points Scored 66.7 308th 235th 71.9 Points Allowed 80.0 355th 156th 32.1 Rebounds 31.0 233rd 133rd 9.0 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th 166th 7.5 3pt Made 4.9 352nd 75th 14.5 Assists 14.5 75th 61st 10.7 Turnovers 15.9 361st

