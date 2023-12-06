The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Penguins is slated for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Mikey Eyssimont find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Mikey Eyssimont score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Eyssimont stats and insights

In four of 25 games this season, Eyssimont has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has taken two shots in one game against the Penguins this season, but has not scored.

Eyssimont has picked up one assist on the power play.

He has a 7.5% shooting percentage, attempting two shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Penguins are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 62 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 14.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Eyssimont recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:24 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:17 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:03 Home L 4-2 11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:38 Away L 3-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:06 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 14:31 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:44 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 14:55 Home W 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 12:57 Home W 6-4 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:43 Away W 4-2

Lightning vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

