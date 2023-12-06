Mikhail Sergachev will be in action when the Tampa Bay Lightning and Pittsburgh Penguins play on Wednesday at Amalie Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Sergachev in that upcoming Lightning-Penguins game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Mikhail Sergachev vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Sergachev Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Sergachev has averaged 23:18 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -15.

Sergachev has a goal in two of 26 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Sergachev has a point in 13 of 26 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In 13 of 26 games this season, Sergachev has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 55.6% that Sergachev hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 51.2% of Sergachev going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sergachev Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have given up 62 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 26 Games 4 17 Points 4 2 Goals 0 15 Assists 4

