Moritz Wagner and his Orlando Magic teammates match up versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wagner, in his last game (December 2 loss against the Nets), posted 18 points.

In this article, we break down Wagner's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Moritz Wagner Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 13.0 13.8 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 4.0 Assists -- 1.2 1.4 PRA -- 18.5 19.2 PR -- 17.3 17.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Wagner's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Moritz Wagner Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, he's put up 9.1% of the Magic's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.9 per contest.

Wagner's opponents, the Cavaliers, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 100.8 possessions per game, while his Magic average 103.2 per game, eighth-highest among NBA teams.

The Cavaliers allow 111.2 points per game, eighth-ranked in the league.

The Cavaliers allow 44.3 rebounds per game, ranking 18th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Cavaliers have allowed 25 per game, ninth in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Moritz Wagner vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/6/2023 21 9 4 2 2 1 0 4/4/2023 10 0 4 0 0 0 0 12/2/2022 36 16 9 1 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.