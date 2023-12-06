Will Nicholas Paul Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 6?
On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning square off with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Nicholas Paul going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Nicholas Paul score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
Paul stats and insights
- In six of 26 games this season, Paul has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Penguins this season, but has not scored.
- He has five goals on the power play, and also one assist.
- Paul's shooting percentage is 15.7%, and he averages two shots per game.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have conceded 62 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 14.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Paul recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:16
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|16:39
|Away
|L 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:44
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|16:54
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/27/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|19:12
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:40
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/20/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|18:04
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|18:06
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/16/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Away
|W 4-2
Lightning vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
