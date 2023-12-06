Paolo Banchero and his Orlando Magic teammates will take the court versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent action, a 129-101 loss to the Nets, Banchero had 19 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

In this piece we'll break down Banchero's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Paolo Banchero Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 19.5 20.1 Rebounds 6.5 6.9 6.9 Assists 3.5 4.9 4.6 PRA -- 31.3 31.6 PR -- 26.4 27 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.5



Paolo Banchero Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, Banchero has made 7.1 shots per game, which adds up to 17.2% of his team's total makes.

Banchero is averaging 3.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Magic average the seventh-most possessions per game with 103.2. His opponents, the Cavaliers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th with 100.8 possessions per contest.

Giving up 111.2 points per contest, the Cavaliers are the eighth-ranked team in the league defensively.

On the glass, the Cavaliers have allowed 44.3 rebounds per game, which puts them 17th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Cavaliers have allowed 25.0 per game, ninth in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Cavaliers are ranked 15th in the NBA, conceding 12.5 makes per contest.

Paolo Banchero vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/4/2023 38 20 10 4 2 0 1 12/2/2022 37 22 5 4 0 0 1 10/26/2022 37 29 8 4 3 2 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.