The Jacksonville Dolphins (6-2) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when visiting the UCF Knights (5-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UCF vs. Jacksonville Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
UCF Stats Insights

  • The Knights are shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 42% the Dolphins allow to opponents.
  • UCF has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42% from the field.
  • The Knights are the 94th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Dolphins rank 72nd.
  • The Knights score just 4.3 more points per game (77.1) than the Dolphins allow (72.8).
  • When UCF totals more than 72.8 points, it is 3-1.

UCF Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UCF averaged 77.2 points per game last season at home, which was 11.8 more points than it averaged on the road (65.4).
  • The Knights ceded 65.9 points per game when playing at home, compared to 65.2 away from home.
  • At home, UCF sunk 1.7 more three-pointers per game (9.2) than when playing on the road (7.5). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to on the road (30.4%).

UCF Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Charlotte W 74-71 Flagler Gymnasium
11/26/2023 Stetson L 85-82 Addition Financial Arena
12/2/2023 Lipscomb W 72-57 Addition Financial Arena
12/6/2023 Jacksonville - Addition Financial Arena
12/10/2023 Ole Miss - Addition Financial Arena
12/18/2023 Maine - Addition Financial Arena

