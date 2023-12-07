Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Brevard County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Brevard County, Florida today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Brevard County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Viera High School at Palm Bay High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Melbourne, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Merritt Island Christian HS
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Merritt Island, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edgewood JrSr High School at West Shore JrSr High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Melbourne, FL
- Conference: 3A - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Satellite High School at Titusville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Titusville, FL
- Conference: 4A - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
