High school basketball is on the schedule today in Broward County, Florida, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Broward County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Renaissance Charter School Cooper City at Hebrew Academy

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 7

4:30 PM ET on December 7 Location: Miami Beach, FL

Miami Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Pompano Beach High School at Monarch High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 7

7:30 PM ET on December 7 Location: Coconut Creek, FL

Coconut Creek, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Coral Glades High School at Blanche Ely High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 7

7:30 PM ET on December 7 Location: Pompano Beach, FL

Pompano Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Coral Springs High School at Fort Lauderdale High School