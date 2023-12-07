The Milwaukee Bucks (15-6) welcome in the Indiana Pacers (11-8) after victories in nine home games in a row. The game tips at 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. Pacers matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bucks vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bucks vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Bucks' +84 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by four points per game) is a result of scoring 122.3 points per game (third in the NBA) while giving up 118.3 per outing (24th in the league).

The Pacers put up 128.4 points per game (first in league) while allowing 125.2 per contest (30th in NBA). They have a +61 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.2 points per game.

The two teams average 250.7 points per game combined, 3.8 fewer than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to average 243.5 points per game, 11 fewer points than this contest's total.

Milwaukee has compiled a 9-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

Indiana is 11-8-0 ATS this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bucks and Pacers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bucks +450 +185 - Pacers +20000 +6600 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.