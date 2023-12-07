Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Collier County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
In Collier County, Florida, there are interesting high school basketball games on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Collier County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marco Island Academy at Donahue Academy High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Ave Maria, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Golden Gate High School at Gulf Coast High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Naples, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oasis High School at St John Neumann Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Naples, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Lely High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Naples, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palmetto Ridge High School at Immokalee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Immokalee, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
