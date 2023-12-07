Want to know how to stream high school basketball matchups in Duval County, Florida today? We have the information here.

Duval County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Stanton College Preparatory School at St. Johns Country Day HS

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 7

6:00 PM ET on December 7 Location: Orange Park, FL

Orange Park, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Englewood High School at Yulee HS

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 7

7:30 PM ET on December 7 Location: Yulee, FL

Yulee, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

William M Raines High School at Atlantic Coast High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 7

7:30 PM ET on December 7 Location: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Westside High School at Pedro Menendez High School