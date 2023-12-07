Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Hillsborough County, Florida. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hillsborough County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Out-of-Door Academy at Carrollwood Day School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7

7:00 PM ET on December 7 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Braden River High School at Winthrop College Prep Academy