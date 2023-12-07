The Jacksonville Dolphins (3-4) will try to end a four-game road skid when taking on the Florida State Seminoles (6-2) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, airing at 11:00 AM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Jacksonville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACC Network X

Jacksonville vs. Florida State Scoring Comparison

The Dolphins' 66.4 points per game are only 1.9 fewer points than the 68.3 the Seminoles allow to opponents.

Jacksonville is 1-1 when it scores more than 68.3 points.

Florida State is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 66.4 points.

The Seminoles put up 82.8 points per game, 15.4 more points than the 67.4 the Dolphins give up.

Florida State has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 67.4 points.

Jacksonville is 3-3 when allowing fewer than 82.8 points.

This season the Seminoles are shooting 40.0% from the field, only 1% higher than Dolphins give up.

The Dolphins shoot 42.0% from the field, 7.1% higher than the Seminoles allow.

Jacksonville Leaders

Edyn Battle: 19.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 45.0 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)

19.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 45.0 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35) Saniyah Craig: 12.0 PTS, 8.2 REB, 50.0 FG%

12.0 PTS, 8.2 REB, 50.0 FG% Jalisa Dunlap: 7.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.8 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)

7.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.8 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19) Breyanna Frazier: 4.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

4.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10) Jada Jones: 2.6 PTS, 33.3 FG%

Jacksonville Schedule