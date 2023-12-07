Top Player Prop Bets for Lightning vs. Predators on December 7, 2023
Player props are listed for Filip Forsberg and Nikita Kucherov, among others, when the Nashville Predators host the Tampa Bay Lightning at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.
Lightning vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Lightning vs. Predators Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning
Nikita Kucherov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
Kucherov drives the offense for Tampa Bay with 44 points (1.6 per game), with 17 goals and 27 assists in 26 games (playing 20:42 per game).
Kucherov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Penguins
|Dec. 6
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|at Stars
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 30
|0
|2
|2
|8
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 28
|0
|1
|1
|5
Brayden Point Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Brayden Point has racked up 30 points this season, with 12 goals and 18 assists.
Point Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Penguins
|Dec. 6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Stars
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 28
|1
|0
|1
|2
Victor Hedman Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
Victor Hedman has 27 points so far, including five goals and 22 assists.
Hedman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Penguins
|Dec. 6
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Stars
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|1
NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators
Filip Forsberg Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
Forsberg has been a big player for Nashville this season, with 29 points in 25 games.
Forsberg Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 5
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Sabres
|Dec. 3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Wild
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 28
|1
|1
|2
|4
Ryan O'Reilly Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Ryan O'Reilly has 12 goals and 10 assists to total 22 points (0.9 per game).
O'Reilly Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Sabres
|Dec. 3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 2
|1
|1
|2
|6
|vs. Wild
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 28
|0
|1
|1
|1
