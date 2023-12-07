Mikhail Sergachev and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be in action on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Nashville Predators. Looking to bet on Sergachev's props versus the Predators? Scroll down for stats and information.

Mikhail Sergachev vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+

BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream:

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Sergachev Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Sergachev has a plus-minus of -15, while averaging 23:20 on the ice per game.

Sergachev has a goal in two of 27 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Sergachev has a point in 13 games this season (out of 27), including multiple points three times.

Sergachev has had an assist in a game 13 times this season over 27 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Sergachev's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 52.4% that he hits the over.

There is a 46.5% chance of Sergachev having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sergachev Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have given up 80 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 27 Games 3 17 Points 3 2 Goals 0 15 Assists 3

